Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 8.6.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), determined to pass sweeping new voting restrictions, called another special session of the Republican-led legislature yesterday. This represents the governor's third attempt to make it harder for Texans to vote.

* Confirming months of rumors, Rep. Conor Lamb (D) announced this morning that he is running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania next year, joining a crowded Democratic field. It's an open-seat contest, with incumbent Sen. Pat Toomey (R) retiring next year.

* New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) political troubles got a little worse yesterday when ActBlue, an online giant in processing Democratic campaign donations, announced it has removed the governor from its platform.

* Ahead of next year's U.S. Senate race in Georgia, a new survey from Public Policy Polling found incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) with narrow leads over possible Republican challenges, including a three-point advantage over former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), 47% to 44%.

* After Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) told CBS News she still wants to "defund the police," the National Republican Congressional Committee reportedly "starting weaving" her comments into future anti-Democratic attack ads.

* Something to look out for next week: the Census Bureau will release data on Thursday that will be used to redraw congressional and state legislative maps.

* The Republican Attorneys General Association has apparently seen its contribution totals fall this year, and Axios noted why: Republican state attorneys general "played an outsized role in advancing conspiracy theories about 2020 voter fraud, and RAGA's nonprofit arm did a robocall urging 'patriots' to come to Washington and protest the 2020 election results."