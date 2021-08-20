Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 8.20.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* After weeks of boycotting the state Capitol, enough Texas Democratic legislators have returned to work that the state House now has a quorum. It's now inevitable that a Republican anti-voting package will soon pass and become law.

* As Arizona Republicans prepare the conclusions of their utterly bonkers 2020 election "audit," Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) has already released a prebuttal explaining why the process and partisan findings are not to be believed.

* Republican officials in Minnesota yesterday forced out Jennifer Carnahan as the state GOP chair. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that Carnahan faced "allegations that she created a toxic workplace environment, one that blurred personal and professional lines, ignored concerns about sexual harassment and retaliated against employees who didn't fall in line."

* Following Richard Trumka's unexpected passing, the AFL-CIO this morning chose Liz Shuler to serve as the union's acting president. She's the first woman to ever lead the nation's largest labor federation.

* In Virginia's gubernatorial race, a new Roanoke College Poll found former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) leading Glenn Youngkin (R) by eight points, 46% to 38%. The same poll showed other Democratic candidates leading in this year's statewide contests by similar margins.

* In Pennsylvania, Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano wanted an Arizona-style audit of the state's 2020 presidential election, but the Trumpian legislator said yesterday that he's pausing his efforts, conceding that his cause has been "weakened and diminished."

* And speaking of the former president, Donald Trump is scheduled to appear tomorrow in Cullman, Ala., though his timing could be better: the Alabama community is in the midst of a serious COVID-19 surge.