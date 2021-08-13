Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 8.13.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Thanks to the Texas Supreme Court, Texas law enforcement has been deputized to help find House Democratic legislators and bring them to the state Capitol. At that point, the chamber will have a quorum and the Republican majority can approve dramatic new voting restrictions.

* Outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who was raising money for 2022 re-election campaign, is currently sitting on an $18 million war chest -- and no one's sure what he'll do with the money.

* With only a month remaining before California's gubernatorial recall election, and with the outcome far from clear, President Joe Biden is stepping up efforts to bolster incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Vice President Kamala Harris -- a California native -- is also reportedly preparing to take an "active role" in supporting the governor.

* As expected, the Census Bureau released its district-level population data yesterday, which will be used in redistricting efforts nationwide. The preliminary consensus seems to be that the data could've been worse for Democrats.

* The Democratic National Committee's "Build Back Better" bus tour kicked off in Virginia yesterday, and it will reportedly tout the White House's policy agenda in locations nationwide in the coming weeks.

* On the other hand, the American Action Network, with ties to the House Republican leadership, is reportedly launching a $5 million ad campaign targeting the Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget plan and its likely provisions raising taxes on the wealthy.

* And on the heels of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) referring to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as a "moron," the Republican congressman has begun selling T-shirts with the label as part of an apparent fundraising gimmick.