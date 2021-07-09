Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 7.9.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As Republicans in states nationwide take aim at the franchise, Vice President Kamala Harris announced yesterday a new $25 million investment by the Democratic National Committee to support voting-rights protections.

* In related news, some far-right Pennsylvania Republicans are moving forward with plans for an Arizona-style "audit" of 2020 election results, a move Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) condemned yesterday as a "disgrace to democracy."

* Election Day 2022 is still more than 16 months away, and we don't yet know whether Stacey Abrams (D) will seek a rematch against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R). But in his first re-election ad, the incumbent Republican governor is already taking aim at his 2018 Democratic rival.

* In Virginia's 2021 gubernatorial race, Democrats are eager to tie Glenn Youngkin (R) to Donald Trump, which is why Dems in the commonwealth were likely pleased this morning when the former president offered enthusiastic support for the Republican nominee and complained about former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D).

* The New York Times reported yesterday that state attorneys general in New York, Minnesota, Maryland, and Connecticut "have begun looking into the online fund-raising practices of both political parties, specifically seeking information about the use of prechecked boxes to enroll contributors in recurring donation programs that spurred a wave of fraud complaints and demands for refunds last year."

* As many states prepare to redraw congressional district boundary lines to reflect the 2020 census, some new congressional candidates are making unusual announcements: they know they're running for the U.S. House, but they're not entirely sure which district they're running in.

* And while the Value In Electing Women (VIEW) PAC was founded to help elect more Republican women to Congress, the political action committee has decided not to support Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), likening them to "carnival barkers."