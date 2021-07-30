Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 7.30.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Missouri's open U.S. Senate race, Democratic officials hope to persuade former Gov. Jay Nixon (D) to throw his hat in the ring. Yesterday, however, the former governor announced he will not be a candidate.

* The latest national Monmouth poll, released yesterday, showed strong public support for President Biden's domestic agenda, including 70% backing for the White House's infrastructure package.

* On the heels of his special election victory, Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-Texas) was sworn in this morning as Congress' newest member. As things stand, the House has 220 Democrats, 212 Republicans, and three vacancies, two of which are in overwhelmingly Democratic districts.

* In Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate race, most Republicans are desperate to curry favor with Donald Trump, but political consultant Craig Snyder (R) kicked off his candidacy this week, running as an anti-Trump Republican. Snyder, among other things, created a political action committee in 2016 to support Hillary Clinton.

* In Ohio, Team Trump is rallying behind Max Miller in his GOP primary race against incumbent Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), but Politico reported this week on Miller's controversial past, which includes allegations he abused an ex-girlfriend. Through his attorney, Miller has denied the allegations.

* And speaking of primaries against congressional Republicans opposed by Team Trump, state Rep. Russell Fry (R) this morning launched a campaign against incumbent Rep. Tom Rice (R) in South Carolina. Rice was among the GOP lawmakers who voted for Trump's impeachment earlier this year.