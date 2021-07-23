Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 7.23.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* President Joe Biden will headline his first candidate-specific campaign rally this evening, appearing in Virginia in support of former Gov. Terry McAuliffe's (D) candidacy. Election Day in the commonwealth is 15 weeks away, but early voting in Virginia begins in eight weeks.

* In related news, McAuliffe yesterday launched his first television ad of the general election. His Republican rival, Glenn Youngkin, hit the airwaves after winning his primary in May.

* Donald Trump, who didn't campaign much in Arizona last year, will appear in Phoenix tomorrow at a Republican event with an ironic title: "Rally to Protect Our Elections."

* On a related note, the former president issued a statement yesterday condemning Arizona state Sen. Paul Boyer (R) for failing to support the state GOP's utterly ridiculous election "audit." Trump also touted a primary campaign against Boyer.

* Former New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, who served alongside former Gov. Chris Christie (R) and who served as the GOP's gubernatorial nominee just four years ago, has given up on the Republican Party altogether. Guadagno, who was a registered Republican for 30 years, is now registered as an unaffiliated voter.

* There was some talk that Georgia House Speaker David Ralston (R) would run for the U.S. Senate next year, but the Republican announced this week that he's skipping the race against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D).