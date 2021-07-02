Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 7.2.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The New Hampshire Supreme Court this morning struck down new voter-registration restrictions imposed by Republican policymakers in the state. As a WMUR report explained, the state's highest court concluded that the measures could deter people from registering and voting and "imposes unreasonable burdens on the right to vote."

* In Ohio, the Republicans' U.S. Senate primary field got a little more crowded yesterday, with author J.D. Vance kicking off his statewide bid. Tech billionaire Peter Thiel is investing $10 million into a super PAC formed to advance Vance's ambitions.

* State officials in California announced yesterday that Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D) recall election has been scheduled for Sept. 14, which is just 10 weeks away.

* Speaking of 2021 elections, the Associated Press took a closer look yesterday at Virginia gubernatorial hopeful Glenn Youngkin's (R) work at a private-equity firm called the Carlyle Group. It includes plenty of elements that suggest his private-sector record "could become a political liability" for the Republican candidate.

* The latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, released this morning, found President Joe Biden with a 50% approval rating, though his support on responding to the pandemic is 64%.

* For those keeping an eye on the utterly bonkers process in Phoenix, NBC News reported, "Arizona Senate Republicans' extraordinarily partisan and controversial ballot review again extended their lease this week, adding at least two more weeks to the already delayed operation."

* Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R) filed the paperwork this week to run for a third term in 2022. LePage, who wrapped up two controversial terms three years ago, had previously vowed to move to Florida and leave Maine behind.