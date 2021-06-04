Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.4.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a bit of a surprise, former Rep. Allen West announced this morning that he's resigning as the chair of the Texas Republican Party. Local reports suggest he's gearing up for a 2022 campaign in the Lone Star State, possibly even weighing a primary bid against incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

* In the wake of this week's congressional special election in New Mexico, state GOP officials said yesterday that state Sen. Mark Moores' (R) loss was due in part to "angry" Republican voters who "questioned election integrity." There's reason for skepticism about the explanation, but if GOP officials genuinely believe this, shouldn't they have an added incentive to stop pushing ridiculous election conspiracy theories?

* On a related note, Democratic officials were so pleased with the party's landslide victory in New Mexico that they believe it will help with the party's 2022 recruitment efforts.

* Donald Trump will speak at the North Carolina Republican Party's state convention this weekend, delivering what he and his team are describing as an "official presidential speech," despite the fact that he's not the president.

* Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R) told Steve Bannon yesterday that he considers Arizona's bonkers election "audit" as "the model" for resolving future election disputes. The far-right Republican legislator added, "Arizona is here setting a new standard."

* Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) yesterday signed into law a new measure creating permanent mail-in voting in state elections. Nevada is now the sixth state to adopt such a model.

* American Bridge, a leading super PAC aligned with Democratic politics, launched a seven-figure ad buy in Virginia this week, touting President Biden's American Rescue Plan. Virginia's gubernatorial race is just five months away, and the Democrats' primaries for statewide offices are next week.

* And Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said yesterday he's still "undecided" about running for a third term next year. Asked whether he's prepared to ignore his commitment to serve only two terms, the Wisconsin Republican added, "When I made that pledge, I meant that pledge. I ran in 2010 because I was panicked for this nation. I'm more panicked today."