Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.25.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported late yesterday that a state judge dismissed most of a lawsuit "seeking a deep inspection of Fulton County absentee ballots from last year's presidential election, a review pursued by voters trying to find fraud. Superior Court Judge Brian Amero's ruling jeopardizes the prospects for the ballot inspection to continue, though a plaintiff in the lawsuit said he believes it will soon move forward."

* After Michigan Republican legislators thoroughly discredited Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about the state's election results, the former president not only lashed out, he also accused his ostensible GOP allies of orchestrating a "cover up."

* In keeping with the pro-voting pattern across many blue states, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) this week signed into a law a measure restoring the right to vote for people on parole.

* In Virginia's gubernatorial race, Glenn Youngkin (R) has been careful about being tied to Trump, who lost the commonwealth twice by sizable margins, but this week the Republican candidate told Fox he's "honored" to have the former president's support.

* CNBC reports that a growing number of likely 2024 presidential candidates -- including Mike Pompeo and Ron DeSantis -- are "making their way to New York to meet with lucrative donors."

* On a related note, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, whose rhetoric about Trump has been all over the place in recent months, was in Iowa yesterday singing the former president's praises. As Philip Klein put it in January, Haley "is a human chameleon. She thinks we're too dumb to notice."

* And the latest National Republican Senatorial Committee ad accuses Democrats of wanting to "defund the police." The ad highlights an MSNBC interview in which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) quite literally distances her party from the idea of defunding the police.