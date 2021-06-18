Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.18.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison added his name this morning to those offering support for Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) compromise offer on voting rights. The DNC chair called the proposal a "step forward" on the issue.

* Texas Republicans' voter-suppression measure recently stalled, but Gov. Greg Abbott (R) this week nevertheless reportedly signed legislation that will make it more difficult for some Texans to register to vote.

* Last month, Missouri's Mark McCloskey, perhaps best known for brandishing a rifle at Black Lives Matter protesters, announced a Republican U.S. Senate campaign. Yesterday, McCloskey and his wife pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges as part of a plea deal. NBC News reported, "Mark and Patricia McCloskey were issued fines and ordered to forfeit the firearms they were photographed with, which will now be destroyed, according to their attorney Joel Schwartz."

* Though retired football player Herschel Walker has lived in Texas for years, the Republican released a video yesterday showing a Georgia license plate. Walker, who's never held elected office in either state, is rumored to be eyeing a U.S. Senate campaign in Georgia next year.

* It's not yet clear whether Sen. Pat Leahy (D) will seek re-election in Vermont next year, but while locals wait for word on the 81-year-old incumbent's plans, Rep. Peter Welch (D) is reportedly gearing up for a possible Senate candidacy. That would, of course, create a vacancy in Vermont's lone U.S. House seat.

* And the Associated Press reported today on a recent gathering from Mike Lindell, the MyPillow creator-turned-conspiracy peddler: "For a few hours last weekend, thousands of Donald Trump's supporters came together in a field under the blazing Wisconsin sun to live in an alternate reality where the former president was still in office -- or would soon return."