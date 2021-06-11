Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.11.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) yesterday joined a crowded U.S. Senate field, hoping to take on incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D) next year. Brnovich's candidacy may be complicated by the fact that Donald Trump has publicly criticized him for not going far enough to kowtow to the former president's election nonsense.

* Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.), a prominent anti-LGBTQ voice and a Republican who questioned the validity of Barack Obama's birth certificate, yesterday joined a crowded U.S. Senate field in her home state of Missouri.

* With just 20 weeks remaining before New Jersey's gubernatorial election, Rutgers-Eagleton Poll found incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy (D) with a two-to-one advantage over former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli (R), 52% to 26%.

* Speaking of 2021 gubernatorial races, Virginia's Glenn Youngkin (R) struggled a bit this week when asked whether he'd campaign with Trump. "I don't think his schedule is — I think he has his schedule and is set to go to other places," the Republican nominee told reporters. Asked specifically whether he's prepared to stand alongside the former president, Youngkin said, "I think if he were to come, fine; if he doesn't come, fine."

* In Alabama's open U.S. Senate race, Trump is backing far-right Rep. Mo Brooks (R), but retiring incumbent Sen. Richard Shelby (R) has thrown his support to his former chief of staff, Katie Boyd Britt (R).

* In keeping with the national partisan trend, Pennsylvania Republican legislators unveiled new plans yesterday to impose new voter-ID requirements and roll back mail voting. The proposals would likely face opposition from Gov. Tom Wolf (D).

* Asked yesterday whether he intends to run for re-election in 2022, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), replied, "Not just yes, but hell yes." The Democratic leader will turn 81 next month.