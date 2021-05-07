Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 5.7.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Texas Democrats fought as long as they could, but in the early hours of this morning, Texas Republicans advanced a new voter-suppression bill. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is expected to sign it.

* In a huge surprise, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) has decided not to seek re-election this fall. It's a rather dramatic reversal for a rising star in Democratic politics who'd already begun raising money for her campaign, including hold an event with President Biden.

* We can now add Ohio to the list of states where Republican legislators are eyeing new voting restrictions.

* Virginia Republicans are scheduled to hold their nominating convention tomorrow to choose the party's candidates for 2021 statewide races. We may not get the results for a while.

* Donald Trump was banned from Twitter earlier this year, and a new Twitter account that seemed to be trying to circumvent the ban was suspended yesterday.

* In Arizona, Republican Senate hopeful Jim Lamon, hoping to take on Sen. Mark Kelly (D) next year, has criticized federal COVID relief spending, despite the fact that his company received $2.6 million in relief aid last year.

* And while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is on record saying she intends to step down as Speaker at the end of the current Congress, even if Democrats are able to maintain their majority, yesterday she seemed to hedge on the question. "Well, let's take it one step at a time," Pelosi said during a PBS interview.