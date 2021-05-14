Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 5.14.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* How worried are Missouri Republicans about disgrace former Gov. Eric Greitens (R) winning his party's U.S. Senate nomination next year? GOP state legislators are weighing a new nominating process -- instituting runoffs for all primaries for statewide offices -- that would expire in 2024.

* As of this morning, the top four members of the House Republican leadership -- Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Minority Whip Steve Scalise, Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, and Republican Policy Committee Chair Gary Palmer -- all voted at least one to reject certification of President Biden's 2020 victory.

* In case there were any questions about Rep. Liz Cheney's partisan loyalties, Fox News' Bret Baier asked the Wyoming Republican yesterday whether she voted for Biden in 2020. "I did not," she replied. "And I would not. And I would not vote for a Democrat ever."

* Confronted with several sexual harassment allegations, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) offered a new, unpersuasive response to his controversies during a press conference yesterday. "Harassment is not making someone feel uncomfortable — that is not harassment. If I just made you feel uncomfortable, that is not harassment. That's you feeling uncomfortable," the governor said.

* How do we know that George P. Bush, the Texas land commissioner, is eyeing higher office? Because he issued a statement yesterday criticizing Liz Cheney and referring to Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, as the president.

* Three Democratic senators -- New Jersey's Cory Booker, Hawaii's Mazie Hirono, and California's Alex Padilla -- will reportedly co-chair the Majority Rising Leadership Council at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Roll Call reported that their focus will be on "engaging campaign staffers and communities of color ahead of the 2022 midterms."

* And in California, the latest UC Berkeley/Los Angeles Times poll offered some discouraging news for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D): her approval rating is down to just 35%. The incumbent senator's current term doesn't end until 2024.