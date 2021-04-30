Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 4.30.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Florida's Republican-dominated legislature gave final approval last night to a new voter-suppression bill. The measure now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who's expected to sign it into law.

* On a related note, state Rep. Blaise Ingoglia (R-Fla.), who helped spearhead this initiative, was asked about any real-world instances of illegal ballot collection in the state. "I don't know, but I'm sure it was going on," the Republican legislator said. Struggling with Logic 101, Ingoglia added, "Just the fact that they weren't caught doesn't necessarily mean that it's not happening."

* Just hours after Donald Trump suggested he'd consider a new running mate for a possible 2024 campaign, former Vice President Mike Pence yesterday delivered his first public address since leaving office at the Palmetto Family Council Annual Gala in Columbia, South Carolina. Pence spent a lot of time tying himself to the former president.

* Tomorrow is Election Day in Texas' 6th congressional district, which is holding a special election to fill the U.S. House vacancy left by the late Rep. Ron Wright (R). If no candidate receives 50% of the vote -- a possibility given that there will be 23 candidates on the ballot -- there will be a runoff election on May 24.

* On a related note, Donald Trump participated in a virtual event last night in support of Susan Wright (R), who's running to succeed her late husband in Texas' 6th. It was the former president's first appearance on behalf of any candidate since Georgia's U.S. Senate runoffs, both of which were won by Democrats.

* A new group called Building Back Together, run by President Joe Biden's allies, is launching a multimillion-dollar ad campaign touting the White House's agenda. The group's first minute-long ad, which will reportedly run next week in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, and Wisconsin, is online here.

* Wisconsin's new legislative-district map hasn't yet been drawn, but Republican state lawmakers nevertheless used public funds to hire private attorneys to represent the GOP's upcoming efforts. A judge yesterday said they can't do that, but Republican leaders in Wisconsin have announced plans to appeal.

* Two of Congress' most outlandish right-wing members, Florida's Matt Gaetz and Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene, are going on tour together. No, seriously. Politico reported that the Republican duo will be "holding rallies across the nation" together.