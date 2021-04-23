Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 4.23.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It's Election Day in Louisiana's 2nd congressional district tomorrow, with two Democratic state senators -- Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson -- vying for former Rep. Cedric Richmond's (D) seat.

* In response to the recall campaign against California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), Caitlyn Jenner announced this morning that she's running to replace the incumbent. The Republican celebrity, who's reportedly working with former Donald Trump aides, described herself as a "compassionate disruptor." To date, she has never held elected office.

* Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) hasn't yet officially declared her 2022 intentions, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has vowed to support her re-election campaign, over his own party's nominee, if she seeks another term. The conservative Democrat also backed Sen. Susan Collins' (R-Maine) candidacy last year.

* The Pew Research Center released the results of a national survey yesterday, and as the New York Times noted, it found that Republican voters "increasingly oppose measures that would expand access to the ballot."

* Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) took one step closer to a statewide campaign next year, telling Politico, "I'm seriously considering a statewide run. And we'll see what happens."

* Speaking of prospective statewide candidates, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel reportedly told party officials this week that she's eyeing a possible 2022 campaign against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

* Labor leaders reportedly told the DSCC this week that unions are prepared to withhold support from the party next year unless Senate Dems rally behind the Protecting the Right to Organize Act (PRO Act). To date, every Democratic senator has endorsed the legislation except Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona's Mark Kelly, and Virginia's Mark Warner.