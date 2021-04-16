Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 4.16.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As President Joe Biden approaches his 100-day mark, a new Pew Research Center poll shows the Democrat with a 59% approval rating. Among presidents from the last four decades, Biden's support is stronger than every recent president except Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan.

* When 10 House Republicans voted to impeach Donald Trump earlier this year, there were plenty of questions about the impact on their futures within the party. Bloomberg News reported this morning, however, "Collectively, the 10 members raised $6.4 million [between January and March], with seven setting personal records for first-quarter fundraising in a non-election year. All outraised the challengers who filed campaign finance reports."

* Georgia's Vernon Jones, who recently made the transition from pro-Trump Democrat to pro-Trump Republican, is moving forward with plans to challenge incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in a GOP primary next year.

* Though Pfizer was one of many corporations to curtail financial support for anti-election congressional Republicans, the pharmaceutical giant made a donation to Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.) despite his vote not to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. Yesterday, Pfizer said the PAC contribution "was made in error and has been cancelled."

* In an interesting case for running candidates in every district, even unwinnable ones: "Mr. Biden performed 0.3 percent to 1.5 percent better last year in conservative state legislative districts where Democrats put forward challengers than in districts where Republicans ran unopposed."

* Though Trump has made no secret of his contempt for Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), whose career the former president has vowed to end, but the Senate Leadership Fund has announced its support for the Alaskan's re-election. The SLF, of course, is a political action committee aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

* And Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who has already said his 2022 re-election campaign will be his last as a U.S. senator, delivered remarks in Iowa yesterday, reinforcing suspicions that he's likely to run for You Know What in 2024.