Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.5.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Despite the ongoing controversies surrounding New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), a new Quinnipiac poll found 55% of New Yorkers do not want him to resign. That said, the same survey found that 59% of the governor's constituents also don't want Cuomo to seek a fourth term next year.

* Facing sexual harassment allegations from legislative aides, interns, and his fellow representatives, North Dakota Rep. Luke Simons (R) was expelled yesterday by the state House of Representatives. Local reports suggest it was the first such expulsion in North Dakota's history.

* In Louisiana, early voting begins tomorrow in two congressional special elections. Local voters have two vacancies to fill: former Rep. Cedric Richmond (D) left Congress to work at the White House, and former Rep.-elect Luke Letlow (R) died in December of complications from COVID-19.

* In Virginia, state Attorney General Mark Herring (D) is seeking a third term, which is why it came as something of a surprise when Gov. Ralph Northam (D) endorsed state Del. Jay Jones (D), who's taking on Herring in a Democratic primary.

* In Nevada last year, Dan Rodimer (R), a former professional wrestler, ran an unsuccessful congressional campaign. Yesterday, the Las Vegas Republican announced he's trying again, but this time, Rodimer is running in Texas' 6th congressional district. He's now one of 22 major-party candidates hoping to fill the vacancy left by the late Rep. Ron Wright (R).

* In a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, President Joe Biden's approval rating is 60%. A Monmouth University poll released yesterday, however, found the Democratic president's support at 51%.

* And in Florida, which will hold important statewide contests next year -- Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) are both up -- NPR had an interesting look this week at the state of the Florida Democratic Party, which it found to be "broke and disorganized."