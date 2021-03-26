Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.26.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In the wake of Fox News' provocative coverage of the 2020 presidential election, Dominion Voting systems this morning sued the conservative cable network this morning $1.6 billion. As NBC News reported, "The suit highlights the number of times Fox News segments contained false claims that Dominion equipment was used to rig the 2020 election, that it was tied to the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, or that it paid off U.S. government officials."

* In Wyoming, Rep. Liz Cheney's (R) intra-party detractors tried to create an election-runoff system designed to end her career. Despite Donald Trump Jr.'s direct efforts, the proposal was rejected this week by the GOP-led state Senate.

* While several Republican-led state governments are moving forward with new voting restrictions, New Jersey's Democratic-led state government is doing the opposite, expanding early voting in the Garden State.

* In a new video obtained by the Detroit News, Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser described his state's top Democratic officeholders -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson -- as the "three witches." Asked about Republican Reps. Fred Upton and Peter Meijer, Weiser added, "Ma'am, other than assassination, I have no other way ... other than voting out. OK? You people have to go out there and support their opponents."

* Among the Florida Democratic Party's many troubles is a rather serious debt problem. To that end, new state party chair Manny Diaz has helped raise $2 million in two months, including a reported $500,000 from Michael Bloomberg.

* Remember Randy Friese, the trauma surgeon who treated Gabby Giffords after she was shot in 2011? He's now running for Congress, hoping to succeed retiring Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-Ariz.).

* And ahead of his upcoming event in New Hampshire, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Iowa today, for unsubtle reasons. The ethically challenged Republican remarked this morning that Iowa is home to "the first-in-the-nation primary," which is a definite no-no -- Iowa is a caucus state.