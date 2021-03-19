Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.19.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In New York, the latest Quinnipiac poll found a narrow plurality of voters do not want Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign, 49% to 43%. Two weeks ago, however, 55% of New Yorkers said the Democratic governor should remain in office.

* There will be two congressional special elections in Louisiana tomorrow, one in the heavily Democratic 2nd district, the other in the heavily Republican 5th district.

* As Georgia Republicans move forward with plans to impose sweeping voting restrictions, the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce today announced its opposition to the state GOP's plans.

* In Wisconsin, Sen. Ron Johnson (R) still hasn't said whether he'll seek a third term next year, but he told reporters this week that he will definitely not run for governor.

* Former Florida state Sen. Frank Artiles (R), who resigned four years ago in the wake of using racist language, allegedly "paid more than $40,000 over the course of a year to a sham candidate meant to siphon votes away from a Democratic politician in a state race last year." The accused felon was charged this week with breaking campaign finance laws.

* And in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine (R) announced yesterday that the special election to replace new HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge (D) is several months away: there will be an Aug. 3 primary, followed by a Nov. 2 general election. This heavily gerrymandered seat is expected to remain in Democratic hands.