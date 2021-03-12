Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.12.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Several Democratic members of New York's congressional delegation this morning called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler is now among the 11 House Dems from New York urging the governor to step down.

* State legislators in New York yesterday opened an impeachment inquiry into Cuomo. There's a Democratic majority in Albany, though there's no reason to think that will help the governor.

* Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-Ariz.) is retiring after a decade on Capitol Hill. She currently represents Arizona's most competitive congressional district, though the state's Republican-led state government will soon redraw district boundaries.

* The Democratic National Committee this morning released a new minute-long ad touting the party's COVID relief package. It's part of "a sweeping effort" from Democrats to sell the plan, and remind the public that zero Republicans voted for it.

* On the heels of Donald Trump sending a cease-and-desist letter to the National Republican Senatorial Committee, NRSC Chair Rick Scott (R-Fla.) met with the former president at Mar-a-Lago yesterday, reportedly to help smooth things over.

* In New Hampshire, it's not yet clear if Gov. Chris Sununu (R) will run for the Senate next year, but a new Saint Anselm College poll shows him leading incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) in a hypothetical match up, 47% to 41%. It's a contest that may very well dictate which party controls the Senate in 2023 and 2024.

* Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) reportedly kicked off a fundraising drive this week in support of his re-election campaign next year. The Iowa Republican will be 89 years old on Election Day 2022.

* That's quite a sentence: "The GOP's national push to enact hundreds of new election restrictions could strain every available method of voting for tens of millions of Americans, potentially amounting to the most sweeping contraction of ballot access in the United States since the end of Reconstruction, when Southern states curtailed the voting rights of formerly enslaved Black men, a Washington Post analysis has found."