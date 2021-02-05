Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.5.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* A new national poll from Gallup found President Joe Biden with a 57% approval rating, which is a bit lower than Gallup's historical average for new presidents, but is nevertheless a level of support his immediate predecessor never achieved.

* The Nebraska Republican Party State Central Committee is reportedly planning to censure Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) because he criticized Donald Trump after last month's attack on the Capitol. The senator yesterday released a five-minute video directed at state GOP leaders in which Sasse said, "Politics isn't about the weird worship of one dude. The party can purge Trump skeptics. But I'd like to convince you that not only is that civic cancer for the nation, it's just terrible for our party."

* A month after acknowledging his interest in his state's open U.S. Senate seat, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) filed the paperwork yesterday to run for the Senate in 2022.

* In Iowa, the Quad-City Times published an update on one of the closest congressional races in recent memory: "More than a month after Democrat Rita Hart identified 22 ballots she claimed were legally cast but not counted, an attorney for Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is now looking for rejected ballots."

* In Colorado, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), one of Congress' new right-wing members, already has several Democratic rivals, including state Sen. Kerry Donovan (D) who launched a campaign yesterday.

* Confirming earlier chatter, former Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton stepped down from her role at a local foundation and said she intends to "carefully consider" the possibility of a Democratic U.S. Senate candidacy in 2022.

* Returning to his broadcasting roots, former Vice President Mike Pence will partner with the Young America's Foundation to host a new podcast. In the 1990s, Pence hosted a radio show in which he pushed a variety of strange ideas, including once accusing Disney of hiding political propaganda in animated films.