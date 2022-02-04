Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.4.22

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Ohio's U.S. Senate race, the Republican primary field narrowed a bit yesterday, as Bernie Moreno dropped out of the race, despite already having invested millions of dollars in his candidacy. The conservative businessman said he made the decision in consultation with Donald Trump.

* Republican National Committee members are scheduled to vote today on a censure resolution, condemning two House Republican representatives — Wyoming's Liz Cheney and Illinois' Adam Kinzinger — for participating in the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack.

* On a related note, there's also an RNC effort underway in which the national party might be able to financially support Cheney's primary challenger, despite the fac that the congresswoman is an incumbent seeking re-election.

* NBC News reported yesterday that President Joe Biden "has authorized a transfer of $15 million from the Democratic National Committee to bolster his party's House and Senate campaign committees, part of what Democratic officials say is the largest cross-party mobilization ever for a midterm election."

* In Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, the Democratic primary field narrowed a bit yesterday, Valerie Arkoosh, the chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, announced that she's ending her candidacy. "For each of those Pennsylvanians, we cannot let anything stand in the way of a Democrat being elected to the U.S. Senate. The stakes are just too high. And it's become clear to me that the best way I can ensure that happens is to suspend my campaign today and commit to doing whatever I can to help ensure we flip this Senate seat in November," Arkoosh said.

* The Nevada Independent reports that former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, the day before his recent death, doled out "more than $133,000 in donations to a broad swath of federal, state and local-level Democratic candidates in Nevada," by way of his federal campaign accounts.

* And according to a report from the ABC affiliate in Miami, the Republican Party of Florida has gone door-to-door, asking seniors whether they want to renew the voter registrations. Allegedly, the local GOP operatives have taken these opportunities to change the voters' party affiliation to Republican without permission.