Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.26.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), one of the nation's largest annual gatherings for Republicans and their conservative allies, got underway this morning in Orlando. It will continue through the weekend and feature remarks from, among others, Donald Trump, who'll make his first major appearance since leaving the White House last month.

* Speaking of the former president, Trump already has a leadership PAC, called Save America, and Politico is reporting that it'll soon be joined by Trump's new super PAC, to be led by Corey Lewandowski.

* Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) has broken with his party on several high-profile issues in recent months, so it doesn't come as too big of a surprise that he's now facing a primary rival ahead of the 2022 cycle. Catalina Lauf, who ran an unsuccessful congressional campaign last year in a different district, announced plans this week to take on Kinzinger next year.

* Ahead of Sen. Maggie Hassan's (D-N.H.) re-election campaign next year, a new University of New Hampshire poll shows her narrowly trailing Gov. Chris Sununu (R) in a hypothetical match-up, 48% to 46%.

* While Republicans in too many states pursue new voting restrictions, Virginia's Democratic-led legislature is poised to enact a state-level Voting Rights Act. It gained legislators' approval yesterday and is now headed to Gov. Ralph Northam's (D) desk.

* Ahead of his 2022 re-election campaign, Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) picked up a Trump endorsement last night. It's notable in part because the Kansas Republican recently conceded that the former president "was wrong to continue to spread allegations of widespread fraud and not immediately discourage the reprehensible and unpatriotic behavior" of those who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.

* And Lara Trump acknowledged this week she's eyeing a possible U.S. Senate race in North Carolina. Appearing on Fox News, the former president's daughter-in-law said, "Look, I've taken it very seriously and I have no decision to announce.... But I will tell you, stay tuned, because it is certainly something that I would be honored to do. So, I am keeping it open. Absolutely." Lara Trump has worked as a personal trainer and a producer for a tabloid television program, but this would be her first bid for elected office.