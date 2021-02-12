Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.12.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The 10 House Republicans who supported Donald Trump's impeachment last month have faced fierce intra-party pushback, but the National Republican Congressional Committee confirmed yesterday that it won't punish these incumbents in 2022.

* Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) suggested yesterday that he was open to convicting Trump in the ongoing impeachment trial, conceding that the House impeachment managers did "a good job." Around the same time, the Alabama Republican's political operation sent out a fundraising appeal claiming that Tuberville is "fighting to acquit" the former president.

* Though the Republican campaign to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) may seem like a local matter, the Republican National Committee this week invested $250,000 in support of the effort.

* On a related note, the White House briefly weighed in on the Newsom matter, telling reporters that President Joe Biden opposes the recall effort.

* Though there's been considerable chatter of late about Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R) possibly seeking statewide office in Illinois next year, the congressman said this week, "It's not my intention to run for anything statewide."

* The editorial board of St. Louis Post-Dispatch made the case today that Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt (R) and Josh Hawley (R) are handling Trump's impeachment trial so poorly, it's an "embarrassment to the state."

* Georgia's Stacey Abrams and her campaign manager, Lauren Groh-Wargo, wrote a piece for the New York Times on how to turn "red" states into "blue" states. "It may take 10 years," they noted. "Do it anyway."

* And the Lincoln Project, a well-funded organization led in part by anti-Trump Republicans, announced yesterday that there will be an external investigation into John Weaver's alleged sexual harassment. Weaver, a former John McCain aide, helped co-create the Lincoln Project.