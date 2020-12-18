Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 12.18.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Georgia, one of the Republican efforts to curtail absentee voting ahead of the U.S. Senate runoffs was swiftly rejected yesterday by a federal judge.

* As early voting in Georgia continues, reportedly 1 million ballots have already been cast. Election Day is still 18 days away.

* Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) lamented the fact yesterday that pro-Trump extremists and conspiracy theorists have been harassing his family. The outgoing president lashed out at his former Republican ally again soon after.

* As Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff elections near, Greg Sargent took a closer look at the parties' and candidates' television ads. While Democrats tend to focus on the pandemic and the economy, Republicans are pushing a message focused on attacking "socialism" and social unrest.

* Vice president-elect Kamala Harris will travel to Georgia on Monday to campaign in support of Democratic U.S. Senate hopefuls Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock. Donald Trump and Joe Biden have also recently appeared on the stump in Georgia ahead of the races.

* On a related note, Politico reports that Georgia Democrats believe that some Republican voters in the state are "growing skeptical of the election" in response to Trump attacks against the electoral system.

* And while Senate GOP leaders have already urged their members not to challenge the electoral college count when Congress meets next month to ratify the results, Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville (R) of Alabama suggested this week that he might do it anyway.