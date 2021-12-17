Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 12.17.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The list of retiring members of Congress got a little longer yesterday as Democratic Rep. Alan Lowenthal of California announced that he'll step down at the end of this term. The five-term incumbent will turn 81 in the spring.

* A national Fox Business poll released yesterday showed President Joe Biden with a 47 percent approval rate, up a few points from his 44 percent support in the same poll last month.

* Democratic Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada believes her party's state legislature made important mistakes when redrawing congressional district lines. "I totally got f----- by the legislature on my district," she said this week. "I'm sorry to say it like that, but I don't know any other way to say it."

* In Georgia's Republican U.S. Senate primary, Herschel Walker's campaign claimed the former athlete graduated from the University of Georgia. That's not true.

* According to an NBC News report, at this point four years ago, $58 million was spent on U.S. House campaign advertisements. This year, more than $126 million has been spent on ads in House races.

* In Pennsylvania's Republican U.S. Senate primary, celebrity physician Mehmet Oz has boasted that he has metaphorical "scars" from having taken on the pharmaceutical industry. A HuffPost analysis suggests the claims aren't exactly true.

* And there's been some national focus on a recall race in Seattle targeting City Councilmember Kshama Sawant. The socialist incumbent did, in fact, narrowly survive a recall vote, and the results will be certified today.