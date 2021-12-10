Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 12.10.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a surprise announcement, New York Attorney General Tish James said yesterday that she's ending her Democratic gubernatorial campaign. "I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general," James explained in a statement. "There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job."

* Reuters had a striking report yesterday out of Georgia, where Republicans on the Spalding County Board of Elections have purged Black Democrats, thanks to the voter-suppression law created earlier this year by the GOP-led Georgia legislature.

* On a related note, a federal district court ruled that legal challenges against Georgia's voter-suppression law, including one filed by the Justice Department, can move forward.

* The most important result in CNBC's new national poll: "Republicans now sport a historic 10-point advantage when Americans are asked which party they prefer to control Congress, holding a 44%-34% margin over Democrats. That's up from a 2-point Republican advantage in the October survey."

* Speaking of bad news for Democrats, the Nevada Independent reported yesterday, "More than two and a half times as many Democrats have switched their voter registrations to Republicans as vice-versa during the last three months, a statistic with ominous portents for Democratic candidates."

* A Democratic group called Build Back Together is reportedly launching a $2.5 million ad campaign in support for the party's Build Back Better agenda. This ad was released yesterday and will air in states with key 2022 U.S. Senate races.

* And there's been some national focus on a recall race in Seattle targeted City Councilmember Kshama Sawant. The Associated Press reports that the socialist incumbent appears to have narrowly survived a recall vote, but there are still some ballot challenges to be resolved.