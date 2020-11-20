Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 11.20.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As expected, Georgia's hand tally of votes in the presidential race confirmed Joe Biden's victory in the state over Donald Trump. According to the Georgia secretary of state's office, the incoming president ended up winning Georgia by 12,284 votes, instead of 13,558 votes, which was his lead before the recount.

* Speaking of Georgia, Republicans have spent much of the week targeting the religious views of the Rev. Raphael Warnock, one of the Democratic Senate hopefuls, pointing specifically to a 2011 sermon in which Warnock invoked the Gospel of Matthew. It is a little weird to see the GOP blast a Christian minister for citing the Sermon on the Mount, but I guess it's a weird year.

* On a related note, Vice President Mike Pence will return to the campaign trail today, headlining two rallies in Georgia for Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Their runoff elections are 46 days away.

* Joe Biden probably thought he wouldn't have to worry about fundraising again for a while, but Politico reports that the incoming president "is appealing to its high-dollar donors to help raise millions of dollars more for his presidential transition, amid concerns the Trump administration will continue to block public funding."

* Vox took a look yesterday at the higher-than-expected percentage of Latino voters who supported Trump this year: "One factor that many believe played a role: online misinformation about the Democratic candidate."

* No other members of Trump's family have held elected office, but Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law is reportedly eyeing a U.S. Senate campaign in North Carolina in 2022, as Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) retires from politics. Lara Trump has no background in public service, but she's worked as a personal trainer and a producer for a tabloid television program.

* Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) is expected to get a second term as chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee. As for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the party will choose the week after Thanksgiving between Reps. Tony Cardenas (D-Calif.) and Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.).