Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 11.13.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The White House's Peter Navarro told Fox Business this morning, "We're moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term." Despite reality, he added that he believes the outgoing Republican president "won that election."

* House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), a close ally to Donald Trump, said yesterday he doesn't know who the president will be on Jan. 20. The House GOP leader added that he doesn't think Joe Biden should receive intelligence briefings.

* On a related note, McCarthy also guaranteed that Republicans would win a majority in the House in 2022, at which point he'd become Speaker of the House.

* There are 53 days left before Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff elections, and the AP reports that Republicans are flooding the state "with cash and field operatives." The Republican National Committee indicated this morning that it's prepared to spend at least $20 million on the contests.

* On a related note, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) apparently has some money left over in his campaign coffers following his re-election victory, and he vowed yesterday to direct $1 million from his campaign account to help Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in their Georgia runoff races.

* And speaking of Georgia, the Daily Beast reports that sources close to Stacey Abrams said the former state lawmaker intends to run for governor again in 2022. In 2018, Abrams was narrowly defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who was able to administer his own election as Georgia's then-secretary of state.

* It was close, but several news outlets, including NBC News, have called the race in Illinois' 14th congressional district, and incumbent Rep. Lauren Underwood (D) has defeated Jim Oberweis (R). The Republican challenger declared himself the winner last week.