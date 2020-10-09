Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.9.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As things stand, next week's presidential debate is off, but the Trump campaign is willing to rewrite the schedule and push the events back by one week. The Biden campaign responded soon after, "We accepted the three dates -- Sept. 29, Oct. 15, and Oct. 22 -- in June. Trump chose today to pull out of the October 15th debate. Trump's erratic behavior does not allow him to rewrite the calendar, and pick new dates of his choosing."

* Donald Trump added last night that he's still ready to debate Joe Biden this month, but the president wants assorted conservative media hosts -- Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh, Jeanine Pirro, Mark Levin, Laura Ingraham, or Tucker Carlson -- to serve as moderators at the events.

* A new Pew Research Center poll, with a large sample size, found Biden leading Trump nationally, 52% to 42%, among registered voters.

* After the vice presidential debate, Trump described Sen. Kamala Harris as a "monster," and repeatedly said she's a "communist." (Fact check: the senator is neither.)

* After the Trump campaign used images of Jackie Robinson and Martin Luther King Jr. in campaign advertising, the families of both men quickly denounced the Republican commercial.

* Despite some poor recent polling for the Republican ticket, the latest survey from the University of Georgia found Trump narrowly leading Biden in the southeastern state, 48% to 46%. The same poll found Sen. David Perdue (R) and Raphael Warnock (D) ahead in their respective U.S. Senate races.

* In voting-rights news, Republican efforts to make it more difficult for Americans to cast ballots advanced in Wisconsin and Texas yesterday, but suffered a setback in Ohio.

* The Biden campaign released a television ad this week focused exclusively on the climate crisis, the first such ad for any presidential hopeful since 2008.