Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.8.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With 25 days remaining in Virginia's gubernatorial race, a new poll from the Wason Center for at Christopher Newport University shows former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe with a small lead over Republican Glenn Youngkin, 49 percent to 45 percent.

* At a congressional hearing yesterday, Republican Rep. Clay Higgins not only falsely argued that the 2020 election was "compromised," the Louisianan added, "Listen good. On January 20th, 2025. We're going to fix that. And Democrats will have an opportunity to deal with the real accurate and newly inaugurated President Donald Trump again."

* In case Wisconsin's misguided election "audit" weren't already an obvious mess, former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman — the conspiracy theorist overseeing the process, despite his unfamiliarity with how elections work — yesterday "canceled interviews with mayors and city clerks and backed off on subpoenas he issued to them days ago."

* After MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell peddled strange claims about Idaho's election results, state election officials examined his assertions and discredited them. This week, Idaho Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck confirmed to the Idaho Statesman that the office plans to send the pro-Trump conspiracy theorist a bill for $6,500.

* In Oklahoma, Joy Hofmeister, superintendent of the state's school system, is a 57-year-old lifelong Republican. This week, she left the GOP, became a Democrat, and launched a campaign to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. "Gov. Stitt is running the state into the ground," Hofmeister told The Tulsa World. "Through extremism, partisanship, ineffective leadership, he is hurting our education system, our health care, our infrastructure."

* And in case Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson didn't have enough on his plate, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has raised questions as to why the multimillionaire, who makes $174,000 a year, managed to pay so little in income taxes.