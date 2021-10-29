Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.29.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Virginia's gubernatorial race, a new Fox News poll shows Republican Glenn Youngkin with an unexpectedly big advantage over Democrat Terry McAuliffe, 53 percent to 45 percent, among likely voters. As of a few weeks ago, Fox polling showed the former Democratic governor ahead by five points.

* On the other hand, a new Washington Post-Schar School poll finds McAuliffe narrowly ahead of Youngkin, 49 percent to 48 percent. Bolstering the Republican's support is an 18-point lead among self-described independent voters.

* As of a moment ago, FiveThirtyEight's polling averages pointed to McAuliffe ahead by 0.1 points.

* In-person early voting in the commonwealth ends tomorrow at 5 p.m. local time. Election Day is Tuesday.

* NBC News asked Youngkin yesterday about whether Donald Trump might travel to Virginia to campaign on his behalf. "He's not coming," the Republican nominee replied.

* That said, the former president is reportedly planning to hold a "tele-rally" in support of Youngkin's campaign on Monday night. Trump has held similar events — effectively delivering a speech to supporters over the phone — ahead of other elections this year.

* I'll have more on this a little later in the day, but Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois announced this morning that he will not run for re-election next year.

* And in Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis waited for months to schedule three state legislative special elections in south Florida, which sparked a Democratic lawsuit. On Wednesday night, the GOP governor finally scheduled the races, each of which are in Democratic strongholds.