Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.15.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With only 18 days remaining in Virginia's gubernatorial race, the latest Fox News poll found former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe with a modest lead over Republican Glenn Youngkin, 51 percent to 46 percent.

* On a related note, Youngkin tried to distance himself yesterday from this week's pledge of allegiance to a Jan. 6 flag, but he wouldn't say whether he wants to campaign with Donald Trump ahead of Election Day.

* Though incumbent Republican Sen. John Boozman isn't considered especially vulnerable, the Arkansan is facing a primary challenge from retired football player Jake Bequette, who has a wealthy benefactor. Politico reported yesterday that Dick Uihlein, a prominent conservative megadonor, is giving $1 million to a newly formed super PAC aligned with Bequette.

* In fundraising news, the National Republican Congressional Committee had a strong September and a strong third quarter, but their Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee counterparts did even better. So far in 2021, the Democrats' overall advantage for the year is very narrow: $106.5 million to $105 million.

* On a related note, the latest NRCC fundraising text is a little over the top: "You're a traitor... You abandoned Trump. We were told you were a tried & true, lifelong patriot. But when Trump said he'd run for President if we took back the House from Nancy Pelosi ... You did nothing. Was Trump wrong about you? This is your final chance to prove your loyalty or be branded a deserter. We're giving you one final chance to stand with Trump. You only have 17 minutes."

* In the wake of the most recent census, West Virginia is poised to lose a congressional seat, and thanks to a new district map, two incumbent Republican congressmen — David McKinley and Alex Mooney — will have to compete for the same spot.

* And in Ohio's U.S. Senate race, incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is formally throwing his support behind Rep. Tim Ryan in the party's 2022 primary. The two will be campaigning together in Youngstown today.