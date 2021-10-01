Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.1.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With only a month to go in Virginia's gubernatorial race, the latest Fox News poll continues to show a competitive contest: Democrat Terry McAuliffe leads Republican Glenn Youngkin in the poll by just four points, 48 percent to 44 percent.

* Speaking of interesting surveys, the new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll offered Democrats some unexpectedly good news: On the generic congressional ballot, Democrats lead Republicans, 46 percent to 38 percent.

* The day after Donald Trump's super PAC cut ties with Republican operative Corey Lewandowski, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced that Lewandowski will also no longer serve as one of her political advisers.

* Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has been involved in a legal dispute with the Federal Election Commission over post-election fundraising and repaying a candidate's personal loan. Yesterday, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear the case.

* One of Trump's conspiratorial allies, pillow magnate Mike Lindell, claimed there were election irregularities in Idaho, so state officials investigated. You can probably guess what happened next.

* And in Oklahoma, incumbent Republican Sen. James Lankford was already facing a primary rival, and now he has another: state Sen. Nathan Dahm kicked off his U.S. Senate campaign this week, taking issue with Lankford for, among other things, agreeing to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.