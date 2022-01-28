Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 1.28.22

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Conservative judges in Pennsylvania this morning sided with Republican plaintiffs and rejected no-excuse mail-in voting. An appeal to the state Supreme Court is inevitable.

* In North Carolina's Republican U.S. Senate primary, Donald Trump tried to make a deal with Mark Walker: The former congressman would end his statewide bid, run instead for a House seat, and get the former president's endorsement. Walker has instead decided to defy Trump and remain in the Senate race.

* Wisconsin's GOP gubernatorial primary got a little more crowded this week, with Kevin Nicholson, who ran a failed U.S. Senate campaign in 2018, launching his new statewide bid yesterday. He'll face a tough contest against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who launched her campaign for governor months ago.

* NBC News reported yesterday that Republican voting opponents are increasingly focusing their efforts on restricting ballot drop boxes, despite their successful track record.

* As if Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona didn't have enough political troubles, CNBC reported that a group of party financiers "are plotting to fund a 2024 primary challenge" against her. The group includes former Sinema backers.

* A new Democratic super PAC, called Protect Our Future, launched this week. Politico reported that it intends to "pour an initial $10 million into supporting lawmakers who play the long game on policymaking in areas like pandemic preparedness and planning."

* It was nearly a year ago when WinRed's Republican fundraising tactics generated a controversy that sparked attention from state attorneys general. WinRed tried to block an investigation, but a federal judge in Minnesota this week dismissed the lawsuit.