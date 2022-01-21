Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 1.21.22

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Competitive Republican primaries tends to bring out the worst in GOP contenders. Consider the bonkers new ad from Rep. Billy Long, a U.S. Senate hopeful in Missouri, who's falsely telling voters that the 2020 race was "rigged," and he's running in order to "stop the Democrats from stealing another election."

* In Massachusetts, state Attorney General Maura Healey formally launched her Democratic gubernatorial campaign yesterday, and is widely seen as the frontrunner for her party's nomination. The Republican incumbent, Gov. Charlie Baker, is stepping down at the end of his current term.

* As President Joe Biden's second year gets underway, Building Back Together, a non-profit group backing the White House's agenda, is launching a new ad campaign in support of the Democrat's plans. Roll Call reported, "The spending includes TV and radio spots, as well as billboards and both digital and print ads, according to a release from the group. In particular, Building Back Together is seeking to reach an array of audiences, including Black, Latino and AAPI voters."

* In Connecticut, wealthy businessman Bob Stefanowski, who narrowly lost to Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont in 2018, this week announced plans for a rematch in 2022. As part of an initial investment, Stefanowski has already put $10 million behind his candidacy.

* In Ohio's Republican Senate primary, Matt Dolan, a state senator and lawyer whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians baseball team, has similarly made a $10.5 million personal investment into his campaign.

* The Republican Accountability Project, a conservative group opposed to Donald Trump, has launched a new ad campaign intended to pressure House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to cooperate with the Jan. 6 investigation.

* And while Senate Minority Whip John Thune has launched a Republican re-election campaign in South Dakota, Trump allies still hope to derail his candidacy, deeming him insufficiently loyal to the former president.