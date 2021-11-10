The lawyer representing Igor Danchenko, the primary sub-source for Christopher Steele’s infamous dossier, has released a blistering new statement accusing Special Counsel John Durham of presenting a “false narrative” designed to slander his client who he claims “has been unfairly maligned by these false allegations.”

Danchenko was arrested last week on 5 counts of lying to the FBI about his efforts to collect information for the Steele dossier as part of Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation.