PoliticsNation

Texas House committee report details 'multiple systemic failures' in response to Uvalde school shooting

08:06

The Texas House investigation committee released a preliminary report into the police response to the mass school shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two teachers dead in Uvalde.July 17, 2022

