Twin MDs see 'resounding racial difference' in COVID hospitalizations and deaths
07:52
Doctors Brittani James and Brandi Jackson join Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss inequities in healthcare amid the Omicron surge. Dr. Brittani James states Black Americans are "behind so far" that healthcare systems need anti-racist policies to "balance the scales."Jan. 23, 2022
