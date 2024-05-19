Trump's praise of the NRA is 'sickening,' says mayor of Birmingham, A.L.

MSNBC's the Rev. Al Shaprton is joined by Randall Woodfin, mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, to discuss President Biden's commencement address at Morehouse College, Biden's accomplishments in office, and former President Donald Trump's praise of the NRA amid surging gun violence.May 19, 2024