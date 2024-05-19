IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump's praise of the NRA is 'sickening,' says mayor of Birmingham, A.L.
May 19, 202408:12
  • Now Playing

    Trump's praise of the NRA is 'sickening,' says mayor of Birmingham, A.L.

    08:12
  • UP NEXT

    Alabama House nominee: UAW unionization failure highlights need to protect workers' right to organize

    06:15

  • Texas Rep. Allred: Gov. Abbott's pardon of man who killed BLM protestor makes everyone less safe

    02:54

  • Biden Campaign Communications Director on the Fundraising Efforts for the Biden Campaign

    09:26

  • 'I'm being penalized for fighting for justice,' says Former Baltimore State's Attorney

    08:15

  • Chicago Mayor Discuss College Campus Protests in Chicago

    10:26

  • Luis A. Miranda Jr.: Support of Biden in Latino community has gotten softer

    08:14

  • 'We have to show the receipts,' Rep. Kamlager-Dove says on Biden campaign

    07:40

  • NAACP calls for federal investigation into death of Ohio man in police custody

    07:34

  • Rep. Nadler: We can't let Mike Johnson be punished for 'doing the right thing'

    09:47

  • NYC Mayor Eric Adams defends police response to Columbia University student protests

    04:56

  • 'Art of the Deal' co-author: Falling asleep and checking out in court is Trump's 'best defense'

    09:12

  • Iran attack expected to include ballistic missiles targeting Israeli government sites

    06:23

  • U.S. officials confirm Iran launches drones toward Israel

    06:56

  • Chair of Nebraska Dem. Party: Republicans trying to change delegate rules 'know they're in trouble'

    08:30

  • Trump's donors are 'billionaires, scammers, extremists, and racists,' says Biden '24 comms director

    04:21

  • Maryland Gov. Moore says he's hopeful Congress can be unified on Baltimore bridge funding

    06:04

  • Trump and GOP attack Biden for recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter Sunday

    04:18

  • Maryland Rep. Mfume: Lack of compassion around Baltimore bridge collapse is 'sickening'

    07:21

  • Gov. Hochul to Republicans trying to control women's bodies: 'Just leave us alone!'

    11:40

PoliticsNation

Trump's praise of the NRA is 'sickening,' says mayor of Birmingham, A.L.

08:12

MSNBC's the Rev. Al Shaprton is joined by Randall Woodfin, mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, to discuss President Biden's commencement address at Morehouse College, Biden's accomplishments in office, and former President Donald Trump's praise of the NRA amid surging gun violence.May 19, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump's praise of the NRA is 'sickening,' says mayor of Birmingham, A.L.

    08:12
  • UP NEXT

    Alabama House nominee: UAW unionization failure highlights need to protect workers' right to organize

    06:15

  • Texas Rep. Allred: Gov. Abbott's pardon of man who killed BLM protestor makes everyone less safe

    02:54

  • Biden Campaign Communications Director on the Fundraising Efforts for the Biden Campaign

    09:26

  • 'I'm being penalized for fighting for justice,' says Former Baltimore State's Attorney

    08:15

  • Chicago Mayor Discuss College Campus Protests in Chicago

    10:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All