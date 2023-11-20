IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tonight at 10pmET: Watch MSNBC Films’ new documentary “Periodical,” an honest and entertaining look at menstruation and menopause

    The Life and Times of a Civil Rights Icon Makes its debut onto the opera stage

PoliticsNation

The Life and Times of a Civil Rights Icon Makes its debut onto the opera stage

07:07

Opera Singer Will Liverman and Director Robert O'Hara joins Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss about their new critically-acclaimed opera "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X." Nov. 20, 2023

