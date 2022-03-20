IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Terrell Jermaine Starr: "Alot of people don't realize that just because America is not their oppressor, doesn't mean that they're not ours."

PoliticsNation

Terrell Jermaine Starr: "Alot of people don't realize that just because America is not their oppressor, doesn't mean that they're not ours."

Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council Eurasia Center and Host of the Black Diplomats podcast, Terrell Jermaine Starr, joins Rev. Al Sharpton to stresses the importance on why black people should care about Ukraine. During his past discussions with fellow Ukrainians, Star points out that if people are heading towards the European Union or traveling to the United States, "Are you going to flee your own unique particular type of oppression?" March 20, 2022

    Terrell Jermaine Starr: "Alot of people don't realize that just because America is not their oppressor, doesn't mean that they're not ours."

