IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Supporters of former Brazilian president storm country’s Congress

    00:27
  • UP NEXT

    Mayor Byron Brown on the racial disparities of the recent Buffalo's Deadliest Snow Blizzard

    05:22

  • Mayor Eric Adams' Take on Public Safety and Crime in New York City

    08:48

  • Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's Thoughts on the House Speakership Showdown and the Future of Congress

    10:44

  • Newly Elected Los Angeles Mayor on her mission to tackle homelessness

    08:38

  • U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary's Priorities in the Next Two Years

    07:58

  • Rep. Horsford: "Without question the voters of Georgia have a clear contrast in the choice that’s leading up to Tuesday’s runoff"

    07:24

  • Sharpton: "This is what true community looks like to those of us raised in the mindset and tradition that service is power"

    02:17

  • DNC Chair: "There’s a lot of energy on the ground right now."

    06:34

  • Stacey Abrams: “Voter suppression is alive and well in Georgia.”

    10:47

  • Sen. Gillibrand: "Everything that we care about is at stake in these midterm elections"

    07:08

  • E.P.A. Administrator: "We're going to focus on pressing the state and the city to move with a sense of urgency."

    06:24

  • Former Senior White House Aid's Reaction to the FBI search on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

    06:54

  • House Majority Leader shares his take on the Inflation Reduction Act

    07:26

  • Wes Moore: "We're gonna lead and have a chance to create a generational change to these generational challenges that we keep on facing."

    06:36

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph and State Sen. Vincent Hughes on the balance of politics and Hollywood

    08:31

  • White House Economic Council's response to the latest increase on Inflation

    09:30

  • Professor and Director of CSU's CSHE breaks down new study on hate crime

    07:46

  • James Carville's Message to Democrats

    06:44

  • Clyburn: "We need to do something and do it quickly"

    08:32

PoliticsNation

Supporters of former Brazilian president storm country’s Congress

00:27

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and the presidential palace. The demonstration comes just a week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in. Jan. 8, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Supporters of former Brazilian president storm country’s Congress

    00:27
  • UP NEXT

    Mayor Byron Brown on the racial disparities of the recent Buffalo's Deadliest Snow Blizzard

    05:22

  • Mayor Eric Adams' Take on Public Safety and Crime in New York City

    08:48

  • Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's Thoughts on the House Speakership Showdown and the Future of Congress

    10:44

  • Newly Elected Los Angeles Mayor on her mission to tackle homelessness

    08:38

  • U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary's Priorities in the Next Two Years

    07:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All