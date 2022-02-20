Sharpton: 'We are still a long way from where we need to be'
02:41
Share this -
copied
Rev. Al Sharpton highlights the man who is known as the "Father of Black History Month," Dr. Carter G. Woodson who founded what is known as the Association For the Study of African American Life and History. Dr. Woodson discovered that African Americans' achievements were often ignored, overlooked, and suppressed by writers of history books and the teachers who used them. Despite today's political climate where the right wing's outrage and attempts to create controversy over critical race theory, Sharpton points out that it is a sign that Dr. Woodson's ideas "are working" and that "there are lots of us mobilized to rise up and fight back."Feb. 20, 2022
Now Playing
Sharpton: 'We are still a long way from where we need to be'
02:41
UP NEXT
Mitch Landrieu sees the future of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill
08:43
Fmr. NFL Coach Brian Flores: "This lawsuit isn't about me. It's about that lack of representation."
14:04
'Our democracy is dysfunctional': Hunger strike activists demand voting rights reforms
07:27
GOP 'lulled' Democrats into believing Roe would remain protected
03:08
Dr. Wayne J. Riley calls for 'muscular' messaging in omicron variant response