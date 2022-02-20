Sharpton: 'We are still a long way from where we need to be'

Rev. Al Sharpton highlights the man who is known as the "Father of Black History Month," Dr. Carter G. Woodson who founded what is known as the Association For the Study of African American Life and History. Dr. Woodson discovered that African Americans' achievements were often ignored, overlooked, and suppressed by writers of history books and the teachers who used them. Despite today's political climate where the right wing's outrage and attempts to create controversy over critical race theory, Sharpton points out that it is a sign that Dr. Woodson's ideas "are working" and that "there are lots of us mobilized to rise up and fight back."Feb. 20, 2022