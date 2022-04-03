IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
PoliticsNation

Sharpton: 'Those Who Ignore History Are Doomed to Repeat It'

02:25

Rev. Al Sharpton shares the lessons that Americans can learn from the war in Ukraine as well as a reminder that "the only way to break the cycle is to rise up and demand something different."April 3, 2022

