Sharpton: "This is what true community looks like to those of us raised in the mindset and tradition that service is power"

In this week's "Rise Up," Rev. Al Sharpton reminds viewers that while those are able to gather around with their family and friends for Thanksgiving, there are those who are currently impacted by hunger. He wants viewers to "consider rising up to pay that good fortune forward to someone else who is less fortunate.” Nov. 28, 2022