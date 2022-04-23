IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
PoliticsNation

Sharpton: "Governor Ron DeSantis seems so determined to be the next "Donald Trump"

02:56

With the recent far-right political chaos in the sunshine state of Florida all in the hands of Governor Ron DeSantis, in this week's Gotcha, Rev Al Sharpton points out that the governor is trying to become "a mini-trump," as he is willing to go so far by performing political stunts that leaves the "most vulnerable and poorest Floridians picking up the tab." April 23, 2022

