Sen. Gary Peters' warning to the far-right politicians about spewing hate and lies regarding the 'Great Replacement Theory'08:35
- Now Playing
Sen. Gillibrand: "We need to figure out how we can create the possibility of a less divided nation"06:18
- UP NEXT
Multiple injured at California church shooting00:31
Fmr. NYC Mayor:"I mistook policy for popularity"11:09
Abraham Bolden's Recent Pardon by President Biden06:01
Chef José Andrés' continued fight to help Ukrainian refugees07:42
Katie Benner breaks down the DOJ Investigation Report on Mississippi State Penitentiary07:52
Sharpton: "Governor Ron DeSantis seems so determined to be the next "Donald Trump"02:56
Charlie Crist: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you"08:45
Marc Morial Analyzes the National Urban League Report on the State of Black America11:51
Chef Jose Andres' mission to feeding Ukrainian refugees11:18
Nate Mook: "We hope to continue this to make a difference as long as we're needed here"06:09
Where is the nation today on the criminal justice system on black and brown people?07:53
Sharpton: 'We are still a long way from where we need to be'02:41
Mitch Landrieu sees the future of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill08:43
Fmr. NFL Coach Brian Flores: "This lawsuit isn't about me. It's about that lack of representation."14:04
'Our democracy is dysfunctional': Hunger strike activists demand voting rights reforms07:27
GOP 'lulled' Democrats into believing Roe would remain protected03:08
Dr. Wayne J. Riley calls for 'muscular' messaging in omicron variant response07:17
'We're under real threat': Rev. Al Sharpton calls for 'clear' gun laws02:20
Sen. Gary Peters' warning to the far-right politicians about spewing hate and lies regarding the 'Great Replacement Theory'08:35
- Now Playing
Sen. Gillibrand: "We need to figure out how we can create the possibility of a less divided nation"06:18
- UP NEXT
Multiple injured at California church shooting00:31
Fmr. NYC Mayor:"I mistook policy for popularity"11:09
Abraham Bolden's Recent Pardon by President Biden06:01
Chef José Andrés' continued fight to help Ukrainian refugees07:42
Play All