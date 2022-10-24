IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DNC Chair: "There’s a lot of energy on the ground right now."

    06:34

  • Stacey Abrams: “Voter suppression is alive and well in Georgia.”

    10:47
    Sen. Gillibrand: "Everything that we care about is at stake in these midterm elections"

    07:08
    E.P.A. Administrator: "We're going to focus on pressing the state and the city to move with a sense of urgency."

    06:24

  • Former Senior White House Aid's Reaction to the FBI search on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

    06:54

  • House Majority Leader shares his take on the Inflation Reduction Act

    07:26

  • Wes Moore: "We're gonna lead and have a chance to create a generational change to these generational challenges that we keep on facing."

    06:36

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph and State Sen. Vincent Hughes on the balance of politics and Hollywood

    08:31

  • White House Economic Council's response to the latest increase on Inflation

    09:30

  • Professor and Director of CSU's CSHE breaks down new study on hate crime

    07:46

  • James Carville's Message to Democrats

    06:44

  • Clyburn: "We need to do something and do it quickly"

    08:32

  • Protesters demand justice after bodycam video released shows fatal shooting of Jayland Walker 

    02:13

  • DNC Chair: "Tap into that energy, tap into that anger and channel that into real action"

    08:28

  • Professor Shaakirrah Sanders breaks down the legalities of the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v Wade

    06:25

  • Rep. Williams: "More Black Women die within one year of childbirth in Georgia than in third world countries"

    06:27

  • Margaret Avery and Lisa Mathis highlights the celebration of Juneteenth in their new film

    09:03

  • Carol Moseley Braun shares her concerns of the misinformation of elections including the growing fear of this year's midterm election

    06:18

  • Rep. Kweisi Mfume on the growing pressure of Congress passing bills related to gun reform, President Biden's approval rating on the economy, and many more.

    06:55

  • King: "It's almost like there's a mosquito bite and you want to itch that mosquito bite"

    08:05

PoliticsNation

Sen. Gillibrand: "Everything that we care about is at stake in these midterm elections"

07:08

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand join Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss her optimism for the midterm election as the countdown continues. Oct. 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

