    Sen. Gary Peters' warning to the far-right politicians about spewing hate and lies regarding the 'Great Replacement Theory'

    08:35
    Sen. Gillibrand: "We need to figure out how we can create the possibility of a less divided nation"

    06:18

  • Multiple injured at California church shooting

    00:31

  • Fmr. NYC Mayor:"I mistook policy for popularity"

    11:09

  • Abraham Bolden's Recent Pardon by President Biden

    06:01

  • Chef José Andrés' continued fight to help Ukrainian refugees

    07:42

  • Katie Benner breaks down the DOJ Investigation Report on Mississippi State Penitentiary

    07:52

  • Sharpton: "Governor Ron DeSantis seems so determined to be the next "Donald Trump"

    02:56

  • Charlie Crist: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you"

    08:45

  • Marc Morial Analyzes the National Urban League Report on the State of Black America

    11:51

  • Chef Jose Andres' mission to feeding Ukrainian refugees

    11:18

  • Nate Mook: "We hope to continue this to make a difference as long as we're needed here"

    06:09

  • Where is the nation today on the criminal justice system on black and brown people?

    07:53

  • Sharpton: 'We are still a long way from where we need to be'

    02:41

  • Mitch Landrieu sees the future of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

    08:43

  • Fmr. NFL Coach Brian Flores: "This lawsuit isn't about me. It's about that lack of representation."

    14:04

  • 'Our democracy is dysfunctional': Hunger strike activists demand voting rights reforms

    07:27

  • GOP 'lulled' Democrats into believing Roe would remain protected

    03:08

  • Dr. Wayne J. Riley calls for 'muscular' messaging in omicron variant response

    07:17

  • 'We're under real threat': Rev. Al Sharpton calls for 'clear' gun laws

    02:20

PoliticsNation

Sen. Gary Peters' warning to the far-right politicians about spewing hate and lies regarding the 'Great Replacement Theory'

08:35

Sen. Gary Peters joins Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss the recent far-right conspiracy theory that is spreading in the media in light of the recent mass shooting in Buffalo, NY. He also share his personal story on the floor to Congress related to abortion, and the latest of the Pennsylvania Senate Primary. May 15, 2022

